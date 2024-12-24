Trending in China | The art of Miao cross-stitching

(People's Daily App) 16:47, December 24, 2024

Miao cross-stitching, also known as shusha (counted thread stitch), is a traditional folk craft with a long history in the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Hunan Province. Using cloth spun and woven by the Miao people as the base material, this art form involves intricate embroidery. It serves as a medium to preserve and narrate the rich history and timeless legends of the Miao ethnic group.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Di Chenjing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)