Home>>
Trending in China | The art of Miao cross-stitching
(People's Daily App) 16:47, December 24, 2024
Miao cross-stitching, also known as shusha (counted thread stitch), is a traditional folk craft with a long history in the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Hunan Province. Using cloth spun and woven by the Miao people as the base material, this art form involves intricate embroidery. It serves as a medium to preserve and narrate the rich history and timeless legends of the Miao ethnic group.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Di Chenjing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Menglian in SW China's Yunnan produces over 80 percent of country's avocados
- 37th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Expo begins trial operation in China's Harbin
- Explore an immersive cultural and creative products market at the Xinjiang Library
- Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair to light up Shanghai on New Year's Day
Related Stories
- A "to-do list" for the Ziquejie Terraces!
- Ancient Miao embroidery drives tourism boom in rural SW China’s Guizhou
- Gala for China's 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities held in Sanya
- Miao people celebrate traditional New Year and Guzang Festival in SW China's Guizhou
- A glimpse of traditional games of ethnic minorities in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.