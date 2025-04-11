The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Changle & Lianjiang: Fresh seafood paradise
Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.
When asked to capture Fuzhou's essence in a single word, Kemal—a food enthusiast with a discerning palate—answers unequivocally: "freshness." Join us on this culinary journey to Lianjiang county, Fuzhou's premier maritime county and a national leader in fishery output, where every inlet brims with seafood delicacies that embody the ocean's purest offerings. Then, venture to Meihu Ancient Town in Changle, where century-old fish sauce masters preserve umami perfection through meticulous fermentation, and amber-hued rice wine weathers into a symphony of sweetness and depth. Here, every dish tells a story of time-honored wisdom, where fishermen's knots and villagers' rituals transform ingredients into liquid poetry steeped in sunlight and salt. (By Lin Ying)
Photos
Related Stories
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨Minjiang River's left bank: Uncovering Fuzhou's hidden cultural gems
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨A 'heaven and sea' journey in Yongtai
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Navigating alleys and lanes in Fuzhou
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Explore Luoyuan She ethnic village, where culture meets nature
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨In Mawei, relive naval history and cherish the glow of 'Fu' lanterns
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Rub ancient steles, savor 'Hi' dishes, and seek Fuzhou's blessed realm in Gushan & Guling
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨Hey Cangshan! Where blessing threads weave through time and space
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨Rose's story in Fuzhou
- Trending in China | A hairstyle that embodies the beauty and strength of Fuzhou women
- Students from United States and Fuzhou University visit Kuliang in SE China's Fujian
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.