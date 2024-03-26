Students from United States and Fuzhou University visit Kuliang in SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 13:31, March 26, 2024

Students from the United States and Fuzhou University visit a historical public service community in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 25, 2024. Students from the United States and Fuzhou University participated in a tour and communication event here on Monday. During the event, students from the two countries visited historical landmarks in Kuliang and learned about the history of China-U.S. exchanges.

Kuliang, located on the outskirts of Fuzhou, was once a summer resort for foreigners in the early 20th century. Since 1886, people from more than 20 countries, including Britain, France and the United States, began to build villas in Yixia Village in Kuliang to spend the summer.

Facilities such as a post office, tennis courts and swimming pools were also built at that time, forming a community where locals and expats lived in harmony. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Students from the United States and Fuzhou University visit Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 25, 2024. Students from the United States and Fuzhou University participated in a tour and communication event here on Monday. During the event, students from the two countries visited historical landmarks in Kuliang and learned about the history of China-U.S. exchanges.

A student (front R) from Fuzhou University speaks with a U.S. student (front L) from the University of the Pacific while visiting Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 25, 2024. Students from the United States and Fuzhou University participated in a tour and communication event here on Monday. During the event, students from the two countries visited historical landmarks in Kuliang and learned about the history of China-U.S. exchanges.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows students from the United States and Fuzhou University visiting a historical public service community in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 25, 2024. Students from the United States and Fuzhou University participated in a tour and communication event here on Monday. During the event, students from the two countries visited historical landmarks in Kuliang and learned about the history of China-U.S. exchanges.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2024 shows a view of Kuliang in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Students from the United States and Fuzhou University participated in a tour and communication event here on Monday. During the event, students from the two countries visited historical landmarks in Kuliang and learned about the history of China-U.S. exchanges.

Students from the United States and Fuzhou University select postcards while visiting Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 25, 2024. Students from the United States and Fuzhou University participated in a tour and communication event here on Monday. During the event, students from the two countries visited historical landmarks in Kuliang and learned about the history of China-U.S. exchanges.

Students from the United States and Fuzhou University visit a historical public service community in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 25, 2024. Students from the United States and Fuzhou University participated in a tour and communication event here on Monday. During the event, students from the two countries visited historical landmarks in Kuliang and learned about the history of China-U.S. exchanges.

A U.S. student from the University of Oregon speaks during an event promoting youth communication between the U.S. and China in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 25, 2024. Students from the United States and Fuzhou University participated in a tour and communication event here on Monday. During the event, students from the two countries visited historical landmarks in Kuliang and learned about the history of China-U.S. exchanges.

