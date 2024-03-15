Fuzhou develops goldfish breeding industry

Xinhua) 10:29, March 15, 2024

Customs officers check goldfish to be exported in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

In recent years, Fuzhou, a city with more than 400 years of goldfish breeding history, has developed an intensive, professional and ecological breeding mode. In 2022, Fuzhou's goldfish breading area reached nearly 2,500 mu (about 166.7 hectares), and has over 100 breeding enterprises, with an annual output of over 15 million fine goldfish and the output value of over 1 billion yuan (about 139 million U.S. dollars).

An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows a breeding area of goldfish in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows goldfish exhibited in an aquarium in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)