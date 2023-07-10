One night in Fuzhou

People's Daily Online) 15:23, July 10, 2023

Join us as we spend one night in the gourmet capital of Fuzhou, in Fujian Province. The best place to go when time is limited is of course a night market. Find out what’s on offer and sample some Fuzhou local delicacies with our host Stu.

