Senior CPC official meets chairman of Blackstone Group

Xinhua) 10:49, March 26, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, in Beijing on Monday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that China-U.S. ties are the world's most important bilateral relationship. To implement the consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting between the two heads of state is the most important task for the two sides, which also requires active participation and support from all walks of life.

Cai said China is comprehensively advancing the building of a strong nation and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. He hoped Schwarzman would continue to deepen cooperation with China, promote the bilateral educational cooperation and people-to-people engagement, and strengthen the trust and friendship between the two peoples, especially those between the youth of the two countries.

Schwarzman spoke positively of the achievements of the Schwarzman Scholars program, a post-graduate program co-founded by him and China's Tsinghua University in 2013, which aims to cultivate students with international vision, overall quality, leadership and knowledge of China.

He also expressed a willingness to strengthen cooperation with China, promote understanding between China and the world, and contribute to the stable development of the U.S.-China relations.

