China urges US to stop unwarranted harassment, interrogation, deportation of Chinese citizens
(People's Daily App) 16:47, March 21, 2024
China urges the US to correct its mistake of unwarrantedly harassing, interrogating and deporting Chinese citizens, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Wednesday.
