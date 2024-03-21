Languages

Thursday, March 21, 2024

China urges US to stop unwarranted harassment, interrogation, deportation of Chinese citizens

(People's Daily App) 16:47, March 21, 2024

China urges the US to correct its mistake of unwarrantedly harassing, interrogating and deporting Chinese citizens, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Wednesday.

