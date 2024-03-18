Feature: Spirit of Flying Tigers essential for sound China-U.S. relations

09:35, March 18, 2024 By Yang Shilong, Xu Xingtang ( Xinhua

Jan Berris, vice president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, views the "Sino-American Friendship in Guangxi" photo exhibition in New York, the United States, March 11, 2024. The event was held by the Guangxi People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to commemorate the 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic ties. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The enduring spirit of the Flying Tigers, a microcosm of long-lasting friendship between the Chinese and American peoples, is crucial for sound steady growth of one of the world's paramount bilateral relationships.

This sentiment was echoed by speakers at the "Sino-American Friendship in Guangxi" photo exhibition opening earlier this week in New York City. The event was held by the Guangxi People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to commemorate the 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic ties.

"The Chinese government values the generous support provided by the Flying Tigers during the war and attaches great importance to renewing the spirit of the Flying Tigers," said Liao Pinhu, vice chairman of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in a keynote speech on Monday, referring to an American volunteer air squadron based in Guilin, Guangxi, which joined forces with China against Japanese aggression during World War II.

"The people of Guangxi cherish our friendship with the American people, and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides have become increasingly closer," said Liao.

Facilitated by the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, Guangxi and the U.S. side launched the Flying Tigers Friendship Schools and Youth Leadership Program last year, providing a new platform for friendship and collaboration, Liao said.

Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping highlighted the historical significance of the Flying Tigers and their crucial role in jointly fighting for human dignity and justice.

As the two largest economies in the world, neither the United States nor China can bear the consequence of a clash between them, said Huang. "Actually we have one choice, that is to work together, join hands like we did 80 years ago ... We can still carry on with the same spirit and move ahead to create a relationship with which we both prosper."

Calling the spirit of the Flying Tigers a shared American and Chinese legacy, Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, reiterated the group's commitment to promoting this significant part of World War II history through educational programs and exchanges, particularly among young Americans and Chinese.

"I don't think there's any two nations that sacrifice so much for each other. And that's what we'll be teaching our students," said Greene, adding nearly 500 Flying Tigers veterans and several hundred of their family members have visited China.

Jan Berris, vice president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, said that the legacy of the Flying Tigers is "something that brought together the two peoples of our countries in ways that they had to face and resolve life-and-death situations."

"While we don't have anything as dramatic on our plate today, we do have the fact that the relationship between our two countries has been deteriorating over the past several years. We are now in a period where there is a reversal. And many people in this room are working very hard to make that change and make that reversal," said Berris.

"I think it's up to all of us in this room to do whatever we can to help bring back not the life-and-death aspect of the relationship, but the focus on the importance of people-to-people relationships, people getting to know one another and realize that we really have no choice," said Berris, describing the Flying Tigers as "a shining light of an example of how our two peoples can work together."

Monday's event, which attracted nearly 200 people from various walks of life from New York City and New York State, also featured a display that showcased Guangxi's 12 ethnic groups with people wearing their respective traditional attire.

Liao Pinhu (4th R), vice chairman of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jeffrey Greene (4th L), chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping (3rd R), Jan Berris (1st R), vice president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and George Geh (3rd L), CEO of China Institute, pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the "Sino-American Friendship in Guangxi" photo exhibition in New York, the United States, March 11, 2024. The event was held by the Guangxi People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to commemorate the 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic ties. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

Margaret Mills Kincannon, vice-chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and her husband view the "Sino-American Friendship in Guangxi" photo exhibition in Flying Tigers uniforms in New York, the United States, March 11, 2024. The event was held by the Guangxi People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to commemorate the 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic ties. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)