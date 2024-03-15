Home>>
Describing cargo cranes as 'Trojan Horses' only gets one into cycle of excessive anxiety: Ambassador Xie Feng
(Ecns.cn) 12:56, March 15, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China reprimands US for economic bullying over semiconductor restrictions, warning of global supply chain disruption
- A forced economic ‘de-coupling’ between US and China could be too costly: Ambassador Xie Feng
- China urges U.S. to stop suppression of TikTok
- Commentary: "China card" no cure for America's ills
- U.S. fund manager buys up Chinese debt
- Interview: China on track to achieve objectives, says U.S. scholar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.