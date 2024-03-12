U.S. fund manager buys up Chinese debt

SYDNEY, March 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. bond manager Muzinich &Co believes that Beijing's incremental stimulus efforts to support the modest economic recovery will yield positive results with patience.

The company highlights China's previous measures and a new funding package, including 1 trillion yuan (139.3 billion U.S. dollars) in special ultra-long-term treasury bonds and 3.9 trillion yuan (543.3 billion dollars) in special bonds for local governments, stating that the impact will take time to materialize.

"Part of the policy caution to adding more measures is to see whether what they've already implemented has any impact to avoid overstimulating," he told The Australian Financial Review during a visit to Sydney. Muzinich has 35 billion U.S. dollars in credit under management.

A "bazooka-style" economic package is unlikely unless the Chinese economy significantly worsens, according to Muzinich & Co. The company expressed confidence that China will achieve its 5 percent growth target for the current year.

"People may be disappointed about 5 percent in growth given where it has been in the past, but in a global context, 5 percent is still one of the top growing countries."

The fund manager favors companies that thrive on China's domestic economic growth, particularly in the tech, restaurant, retail, and business services sectors. These sectors have seen credit rating upgrades and positive earnings.

Additionally, the manager is optimistic about China's electric vehicle market, attributing it to normalized supply chains, pent-up demand from excess savings, and the government's tax relief program.

"There is an EV momentum and Asia is the leader of that industry -- the top 10 battery producers are Chinese, Korean, and Japanese," he added.

