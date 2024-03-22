China firmly opposes U.S. interference in China-India boundary question

Xinhua) 11:08, March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China strongly deplores and firmly opposes U.S. interference in the China-India boundary question, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

Lin's remarks came after the U.S. State Department spokesperson said that the United States recognizes the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh", which is China's Zangnan, as Indian territory.

"The China-India boundary has never been delimited," said Lin at a regular press briefing, adding that Zangnan is China's territory, a basic fact that is undeniable.

Lin said the China-India boundary question is a matter between the two countries and has nothing to do with the U.S. side.

"It is known to all that the United States has consistently spared no efforts to provoke and take advantage of other countries' conflicts to serve its selfish geopolitical interests," said Lin.

