The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Explore Luoyuan She ethnic village, where culture meets nature

People's Daily Online) 09:32, April 09, 2025

Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.

Nestled deep in the mountains, Luoyuan She Ethnic Village remains a well-kept secret where every resident is a singer and dancer. What lesser-known wonders lie within this cultural enclave? Join Yuna, our intrepid foreign correspondent, on her "Fortune Hunt" journey to uncover the village's vibrant traditions. From rhythmic bamboo pole dances to savory black rice meals, from identifying medicinal herbs to mastering She ethnic martial arts—Yuna immerses herself in a living museum of intangible heritage. As she dons traditional embroidered clothing and learns the ancient songs passed down through generations, one question lingers: What other magical stories does She Village hold? Follow Yuna to peel back the layers of this extraordinary culture, where every alleyway whispers tales of resilience and harmony with nature. (By Lin Ying)

