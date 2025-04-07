The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨Rose's story in Fuzhou

People's Daily Online) 14:31, April 07, 2025

Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.

"Three hairpins on a woman's head: For nation, family, and self."

This ancient saying captures the unique cultural identity of the women of Fuzhou. In this episode, Huang Rose, an international student, immerses herself in the traditional makeup art of Fuzhou's Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, uncovering the powerful and resilient spirit of women in Chinese writer Bing Xin's portrayal of old Fuzhou. Join us to witness this living cultural heritage. (By Lin Ying)

