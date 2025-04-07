The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨Hey Cangshan! Where blessing threads weave through time and space

People's Daily Online) 14:42, April 07, 2025

Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.

Eddie from Ireland, a teacher at West Lake International School in Fuzhou, describes the city as a tranquil, harmonious, safe, and vibrant provincial capital. From hot spring bathing and wearing Hanfu to savoring local cuisine and strolling through Yantai Mountain—this episode takes us along with Eddie to explore Fuzhou's 1,700-year-old hot spring culture and experience the unique romance of Yantai Mountain's East-West cultural fusion. (By Lin Ying)

