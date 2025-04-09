The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨In Mawei, relive naval history and cherish the glow of 'Fu' lanterns
Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.
Fuzhou, known as "Blue Fuzhou" for its 1,000-year maritime legacy, is both the birthplace of China's modern shipbuilding industry and a witness to a glorious oceanic civilization. In this episode, Aya from Morocco travels to Mawei, where she participates in a time-travel-themed performance to explore the heroic history of the Foochow Arsenal. Using interactive reenactments and historical projections, she experiences firsthand the pioneers' determination to build China's navy. She also joins Mawei's Liangma Spring Festival Lantern Festival, celebrated for over 600 years. Amidst ship-shaped lanterns and traditional dances, Aya witnesses how the festival bridges Mawei's ancient maritime prowess with its modern tranquil life. As Aya reflects: "Mawei's story is not just about ships—it's about a nation's enduring connection to the sea." (By Lin Ying)
