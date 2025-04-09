The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Rub ancient steles, savor 'Hi' dishes, and seek Fuzhou's blessed realm in Gushan & Guling
Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.
British historian Felix Goodbody teaches at Minjiang College and recently embarked on a cultural journey to Fuzhou's iconic Gushan, or Drum Mountain, and Guling. During his trip he hiked the renowned peak, learned the ancient art of stone rubbing, enjoyed tea while composing letters at local pavilions, and sampled 'Hai Cai,' a traditional dish embodying Fuzhou's culinary heritage. Join Felix as he uncovers the layers of history embedded in these Fuzhou landmarks. (By Lin Ying)
