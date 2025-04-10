The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Navigating alleys and lanes in Fuzhou

People's Daily Online) 09:47, April 10, 2025

Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.

When it comes to Fuzhou's iconic landmarks, the ​ancient alleyways​ known as "Fangxiang" stand out as cultural touchstones. Bashar, a Syrian who has called China home for over a decade, joins us this episode to delve into Fuzhou's living history—walking through the city's Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, Shangxiahang, and Yangcuo Village. Amid whitewashed walls glistening with morning dew, gray-tiled roofs whispering tales of dynasties past, and labyrinthine alleyways that crisscross like a cultural maze, Bashar discovers how Fuzhou blends a millennium of multi-ethnic heritage with vibrant East-West exchanges. From observing calligraphy masterpieces in traditional studios to savoring tea paired with century-old recipes, this journey reveals Fuzhou's unique charm—a city where every cobblestone tells a story of resilience, and every open-air courtyard echoes with the rhythm of cross-cultural dialogue. (By Lin Ying)

