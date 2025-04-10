The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Navigating alleys and lanes in Fuzhou
Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.
When it comes to Fuzhou's iconic landmarks, the ancient alleyways known as "Fangxiang" stand out as cultural touchstones. Bashar, a Syrian who has called China home for over a decade, joins us this episode to delve into Fuzhou's living history—walking through the city's Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, Shangxiahang, and Yangcuo Village. Amid whitewashed walls glistening with morning dew, gray-tiled roofs whispering tales of dynasties past, and labyrinthine alleyways that crisscross like a cultural maze, Bashar discovers how Fuzhou blends a millennium of multi-ethnic heritage with vibrant East-West exchanges. From observing calligraphy masterpieces in traditional studios to savoring tea paired with century-old recipes, this journey reveals Fuzhou's unique charm—a city where every cobblestone tells a story of resilience, and every open-air courtyard echoes with the rhythm of cross-cultural dialogue. (By Lin Ying)
