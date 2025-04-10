The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨A 'heaven and sea' journey in Yongtai

People's Daily Online) 09:48, April 10, 2025

Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.

Scaling glass walkways atop Mount Tianmen, wandering through Wencheng Bay's 5-kilometer plum grove, and diving into Ocean World Aquarium to behold a kaleidoscope of marine life—this is Simo's extraordinary day in Yongtai, Fuzhou's "Garden of Paradise." Join this Moroccan adventurer on his "heaven-and-sea" journey: from breathtaking vistas of mountain forests to encounters with exotic sea creatures, every moment reveals Yongtai's magic—a hidden gem where urban tranquility merges with natural wonders. As Simo laughs while balancing on trembling glass panels and marvels at schools of tropical fish darting through coral reefs, one thing becomes clear: Yongtai isn't just a destination—it's an unforgettable chapter in this global explorer's book of wonders. (By Lin Ying)

