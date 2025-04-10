The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨A 'heaven and sea' journey in Yongtai
Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.
Scaling glass walkways atop Mount Tianmen, wandering through Wencheng Bay's 5-kilometer plum grove, and diving into Ocean World Aquarium to behold a kaleidoscope of marine life—this is Simo's extraordinary day in Yongtai, Fuzhou's "Garden of Paradise." Join this Moroccan adventurer on his "heaven-and-sea" journey: from breathtaking vistas of mountain forests to encounters with exotic sea creatures, every moment reveals Yongtai's magic—a hidden gem where urban tranquility merges with natural wonders. As Simo laughs while balancing on trembling glass panels and marvels at schools of tropical fish darting through coral reefs, one thing becomes clear: Yongtai isn't just a destination—it's an unforgettable chapter in this global explorer's book of wonders. (By Lin Ying)
Photos
Related Stories
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Explore Luoyuan She ethnic village, where culture meets nature
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨In Mawei, relive naval history and cherish the glow of 'Fu' lanterns
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest | Rub ancient steles, savor 'Hi' dishes, and seek Fuzhou's blessed realm in Gushan & Guling
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨Hey Cangshan! Where blessing threads weave through time and space
- The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨Rose's story in Fuzhou
- Trending in China | A hairstyle that embodies the beauty and strength of Fuzhou women
- Students from United States and Fuzhou University visit Kuliang in SE China's Fujian
- Fuzhou develops goldfish breeding industry
- Trending in China | Fuzhou cork paintings: A fusion of Western and Chinese art techniques
- 11th Straits Youth Day marked in Fuzhou
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.