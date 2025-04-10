The Foreigner's Fortune Quest丨Minjiang River's left bank: Uncovering Fuzhou's hidden cultural gems

People's Daily Online) 09:49, April 10, 2025

Editorial Note: Fuzhou, known as the "City of Blessings," is nestled among the mountains of southeastern China's Fujian Province. With its famous "Three Mountains and Two Towers," this thousand-year-old city is a harmonious blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage. Blessed by majestic mountains and nurturing waters, its neat alleyways and bustling streets are home to a wealth of history and human ingenuity. But what truly makes Fuzhou "blessed"? Recently, a group of international visitors embarked on a quest to uncover the city's hidden treasures. Let's join them in discovering Fuzhou's timeless charm today.

Across the Minjiang River from downtown Fuzhou lies a region steeped in history and talent—Minhou and Minqing counties, a "hidden treasure trove" waiting to be discovered. This episode features Moroccan explorer Salim on an immersive journey through these counties' cultural heartlands: savoring authentic rural banquets, soaking in centuries-old hot springs, wandering through labyrinthine ancient courtyards (gucuo), and visiting Ming Dynasty academies where scholars once contemplated the universe. As Salim laughs while sampling smoked fish from local fishermen and marvels at intricate wooden carvings in ancestral halls, one question remains: What secrets and legends still linger along the Minjiang riverbank, whispering tales of dynasties past? Join us as we peel back the layers of this forgotten land—where every alleyway holds a poem, and every river bend shelters a story. (By Lin Ying)

