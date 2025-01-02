Artisan dedicated to passing on chrysanthemum stone carving

People's Daily Online) 09:41, January 02, 2025

Yonghe township, Liuyang city, located about 100 kilometers east of Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, a special kind of stone known for chrysanthemum flower patterns can be found at a river. Skilled artisans in the area carve these stones into sculptures. The tradition of chrysanthemum stone carving in Liuyang dates back over 200 years.

Photo shows a section of Chen Jiwu's chrysanthemum stone carving artwork inspired by Buddhism. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Kang Pu)

"This is a chrysanthemum stone," Chen Jiwu, an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, explained as he gestured towards a nearly 2-meter-long piece of stone with eight intricate patterns resembling chrysanthemum flowers.

An artisan polishes a piece of chrysanthemum stone carving artwork. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Kang Pu)

Before carving, one must locate the "flowers" in the stone. "It takes a seasoned artisan to skillfully reveal the flowers through touch and feel, all the while maintaining the integrity of the 'flower pattern,'" Chen said.

Designing the sculpture is the most challenging aspect. "Chrysanthemum stones form naturally, so factors like the stone's size and the shape of the 'flower' must be carefully considered to guarantee each piece is unique," explained Chen.

Chen Jiwu works on a piece of chrysanthemum stone carving artwork. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The initial design must be carefully thought out because once the stone is cut, there's no going back. The following steps, such as carving, polishing, and coloring, follow similar processes to other stone carving methods. Creating exceptional pieces often requires years of meticulous craftsmanship.

The most time-consuming creation, which Chen's team spent five years crafting, is inspired by Buddhism. It is hailed as the world's largest chrysanthemum stone carving, measuring 3.64 meters in length, 1.23 meters in width, 0.1 meters in thickness, and weighing 2 tonnes. The artwork features 99 Buddha statues, each with unique expressions, surrounded by 99 blooming chrysanthemum flowers.

Chen Jiwu works on a piece of chrysanthemum stone carving artwork. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

To ensure each design had a solid foundation, Chen delved into numerous professional books on cave temple mural paintings and even made special trips to renowned sites like the Mogao Grottoes, Fahai Temple, and Pilu Temple for study and inspiration.

Chen has explored various ways to preserve the art of chrysanthemum stone carving, including developing techniques, making innovations on themes, mentoring apprentices, and promoting stone carving culture among the public.

Photo shows a piece of chrysanthemum stone carving artwork by Chen Jiwu. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Kang Pu)

Photo shows a section of a piece of Chen Jiwu's chrysanthemum stone carving artwork. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Kang Pu)

Chen Jiwu works on a piece of chrysanthemum stone carving artwork. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)