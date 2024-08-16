Home>>
Trending in China | Plum carving
(People's Daily App) 15:44, August 16, 2024
Carved plums are a traditional culinary craft of the Bai ethnic group in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The production process includes using knives to carve zigzag patterns on the plum's flesh, removing the cores, and marinating them with sugar water for at least a month.
