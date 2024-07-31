Farmers harvest, sun-dry plums in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 13:13, July 31, 2024

Plums are dried in the sun in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, capital of southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Ying)

The harvest season has begun for plums in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. Local farmers have been busy harvesting and sun-drying plums.

Yongtai is well known for its plums, with a long history of cultivating and processing them. In the past, they mainly focused on using the plums for dried fruits and preserved snacks.

In recent years, Yongtai has launched policies to optimize the structure of the plum industry, and encourage the direct sale of cultivated plums.

Currently, the planting area for plum trees in the county exceeds 130,000 mu (8,666.7 hectares) with an annual output reaching nearly 140,000 tonnes.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)