In pics: inheritor of coconut shell carving in Hainan committed to promotion, innovation of ancient art

Xinhua) 09:49, August 12, 2024

Wu Mingju carves on a coconut shell at a workshop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 9, 2024. Coconut shell carving, an art form that involves the creation of designs using carving tools on the hard shell of a coconut, was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2008. Wu Mingju, an inheritor of coconut shell carving, has been committed to the inheritance and promotion of this ancient and intricate art for 33 years by exploring technical innovation, setting up coconut shell carving courses in schools and cultivating young artists. Thanks to his efforts, the art has received a new lease on life. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Wu Mingju walks in a yard at a workshop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 9, 2024.

Wu Mingju carves on a coconut shell at a workshop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 9, 2024.

Coconut shell carving artworks made by Wu Mingju are displayed at an exhibition featuring the city of Haikou during the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024.

A coconut shell carving artwork made by Wu Mingju is pictured on Aug. 9, 2024.

Wu Mingju checks his coconut shell carving artwork at a workshop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 9, 2024.

Tools for coconut shell carving used by Wu Mingju are pictured on Aug. 9, 2024.

Wu Mingju (R) introduces coconut shell carving artworks to foreign customers at the Qilou old street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 22, 2024.

This undated file photo shows Wu Mingju (R) taking part in a cultural communication event for coconut shell carving in Seychelles.

Wu Mingju arranges coconut shell carving artworks at a workshop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 9, 2024.

This undated file photo shows Wu Mingju (C) teaching coconut shell carving in class at Qiongtai Normal University in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

Wu Mingju (R) introduces a coconut shell carving artwork to his friend at a workshop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 9, 2024.

Coconut shell carving, an art form that involves the creation of designs using carving tools on the hard shell of a coconut, was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2008. Wu Mingju, an inheritor of coconut shell carving, has been committed to the inheritance and promotion of this ancient and intricate art for 33 years by exploring technical innovation, setting up coconut shell carving courses in schools and cultivating young artists. Thanks to his efforts, the art has received a new lease on life. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

