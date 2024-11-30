China delivers 7,500-cubic-meter liquefied carbon dioxide carrier in Dalian

Xinhua) 11:42, November 30, 2024

DALIAN, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Northern Pioneer, a 7,500-cubic-meter liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier independently designed and built by a Chinese shipbuilding firm, was delivered Friday in the northeastern coastal city of Dalian. This event marks a major stride in China's shipbuilding industry.

Constructed by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, the vessel is commissioned by Norway's Northern Lights, and it is set to play a critical role in Europe's carbon capture and storage program.

The carrier measures 130 meters in length and 21.2 meters in width, with specially designed features enabling it to withstand temperatures as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius. It can transport up to 7,500 cubic meters of LCO2.

After delivery, it will transport CO2 emissions from the European industrial sectors to a receiving terminal on Norway's west coast, where the carbon will be processed and injected 2,600 meters below the seabed for permanent storage.

The technology used to capture and store CO2 plays a key role in achieving global carbon neutrality goals.

Experts noted that the delivery of the Northern Pioneer demonstrates the country's ability to overcome technical challenges in optimizing LCO2 ship designs, testing advanced cargo tank materials, and developing liquid cargo systems. This achievement further highlights China's commitment to supporting sustainable technologies worldwide.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)