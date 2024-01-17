Dalian City holds reception during WEF Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos

People attend a reception held by China's Dalian City during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024. Dalian, the host city of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024, held a reception on Tuesday evening in Davos. The event featured a cultural performance and local gourmet cuisine to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in snowy Davos. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Participants wearing red scarfs pose for a photo at a reception held by China's Dalian City during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024. Dalian, the host city of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024, held a reception on Tuesday evening in Davos. The event featured a cultural performance and local gourmet cuisine to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in snowy Davos. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Participants pose for a photo at a reception held by China's Dalian City during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024. Dalian, the host city of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024, held a reception on Tuesday evening in Davos. The event featured a cultural performance and local gourmet cuisine to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in snowy Davos. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

