Chinese premier says China adheres to opening up policy no matter how world situation changes
(Xinhua) 09:06, January 17, 2024
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- No matter how the world situation changes, China will always adhere to the fundamental national policy of opening up, and will only open its door wider and wider to the outside world, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday.
The Chinese premier made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.
