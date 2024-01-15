54th WEF Annual Meeting to take place in Davos, Switzerland
This photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows the logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. On the theme of "Rebuilding Trust," the 54th WEF Annual Meeting will take place here from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19. The main topics at the forum range from achieving security and cooperation in a divided world, creating jobs and growth for a new era to a long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
