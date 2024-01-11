Chinese premier to attend World Economic Forum annual meeting 2024, visit Switzerland, Ireland

Xinhua) 16:12, January 11, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 and pay an official visit to Switzerland and Ireland from January 14 to 17, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.

Li's tour is at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Viola Amherd, president of the Swiss Confederation, and Leo Varadkar, Irish prime minister, Mao added.

