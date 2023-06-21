Press conference ahead of 14th Annual Meeting of New Champions held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:54, June 21, 2023

Gao Jian (1st L), an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, Yang Bing (2nd L), vice mayor of Tianjin municipal government, Chen Liming (2nd R), chair of Greater China, World Economic Forum, attend a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

A press conference ahead of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, scheduled to be held in north China's Tianjin Municipality from June 27 to 29.

Approximately 1,500 leaders from both public and private sectors from more than 90 countries will come together for the three-day event.

