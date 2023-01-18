Home>>
China to open up wider, opposes unilateralism: vice premier
(Xinhua) 11:10, January 18, 2023
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's national reality indicates that opening up to the world is a must, and the country must open up wider and make it work better, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said here Tuesday.
China opposes unilateralism and protectionism, and looks forward to strengthening comprehensive international cooperation with all countries, Liu said in his address to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.
The Chinese vice premier called for upholding the right principles and maintain the effective international economic order, strengthening international macro policy coordination and striking a good balance between inflation and growth, and urged a global response to climate change.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cooperation, globalization under spotlight at World Economic Forum
- World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in preparation
- Infographics: Highlights of Special Address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2022 World Economic Forum Virtual Session
- Let sunshine of hope light up future of humanity: Xi
- Answers needed on how to beat pandemic, build post-COVID world: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.