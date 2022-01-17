Answers needed on how to beat pandemic, build post-COVID world: Xi

Xinhua) 19:09, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Answers must be given to major, urgent questions of how to beat the pandemic and how to build the post-COVID world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday.

These are major issues of common concern to people around the world, Xi said while delivering a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session in Beijing.

The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, Xi noted, adding these changes, not limited to a particular moment, event, country or region, represent the profound and sweeping changes of the times.

"As changes of the times combine with the once-in-a-century pandemic, the world finds itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation," Xi said.

