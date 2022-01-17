China will present streamlined, safe, splendid Winter Games: Xi

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Monday voiced confidence that China will present a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to the world.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session.

"Davos is known as a heaven for winter sports. The Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will open soon," Xi said.

The official motto for Beijing 2022 is "Together for a Shared Future," Xi said. "Indeed, let us join hands with full confidence, and work together for a shared future."

