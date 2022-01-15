Xi's article on building stronger digital economy to be published

Xinhua) 16:18, January 15, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on making continuous efforts to build a stronger digital economy in China will be published.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Sunday in this year's 2nd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

