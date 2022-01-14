Home>>
Xi to attend WEF virtual event
(Xinhua) 09:35, January 14, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the virtual event of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Jan. 17 in Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.
Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced that Xi will attend the virtual event and deliver a speech at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, who is founder and executive chairman of the WEF.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.