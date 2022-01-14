Xi to attend WEF virtual event

Xinhua) 09:35, January 14, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the virtual event of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Jan. 17 in Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced that Xi will attend the virtual event and deliver a speech at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, who is founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

