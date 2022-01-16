Xi stresses safeguarding national security, social stability, peaceful lives

Xinhua) 09:22, January 16, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called for efforts to safeguard national political security, social stability and the peaceful life of the people.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the call in a recent instruction to the political and legal work.

Efforts should be made to ensure fair access to justice for every individual, Xi said in the instruction.

Calling on the political and legal work front to uphold the absolute leadership of the CPC and draw wisdom and strength from the Party's century-long struggle, Xi urged them to promote the ability to forestall and defuse major risks and improve law enforcement and judicial policies and measures.

Xi also stressed deepening the comprehensive reform of political and legal work and consolidating the achievement made in the education campaign of officers of the front.

Party committees at all levels should study and resolve the prominent issues that restrain political and legal work in a timely manner and support political and legal organs to perform their duties in accordance with laws, Xi noted in the instruction.

Efforts should be made to provide a strong guarantee for advancing the Peaceful China initiative and promoting the rule of law at a higher level, thus welcoming the 20th CPC National Congress with solid actions, Xi said.

Xi's instruction was conveyed by Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, at a central conference on the political and legal work on Saturday.

