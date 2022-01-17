Xi stresses common development, win-win cooperation

Xinhua) January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that different countries and civilizations may prosper together on the basis of respect for each other, and seek common ground and win-win outcomes by setting aside differences.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session.

The right way forward for humanity is peaceful development and win-win cooperation, Xi said.

Xi called for following the trend of history, working for a stable international order, advocating common values of humanity, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"We should choose dialogue over confrontation, inclusiveness over exclusion, and stand against all forms of unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony or power politics," Xi said.

