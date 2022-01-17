Xi voices confidence in the future of China's economy

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- "We have every confidence in the future of China's economy," Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks in a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session.

The Chinese economy enjoys a good momentum overall, Xi said, citing that the country's gross domestic product grew by around 8 percent year on year in 2021, achieving the dual target of fairly high growth and relatively low inflation.

Shifts in the domestic and international economic environment have brought tremendous pressure, but the fundamentals of the Chinese economy, characterized by strong resilience, enormous potential and long-term sustainability, remain unchanged, he said.

