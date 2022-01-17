Let sunshine of hope light up future of humanity: Xi

Xinhua) 19:09, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the world to do everything necessary to clear the shadow of the pandemic and boost economic and social recovery and development, so that the sunshine of hope may light up the future of humanity.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session.

In two weeks' time, China will celebrate the advent of spring in the lunar new year, the Year of the Tiger, Xi said, noting that in Chinese culture, tiger symbolizes bravery and strength, as the Chinese people often refer to spirited dragon and dynamic tiger, or soaring dragon and leaping tiger.

"To meet the severe challenges facing humanity, we must 'add wings to the tiger' and act with the courage and strength of the tiger to overcome all obstacles on our way forward," Xi said.

