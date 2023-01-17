World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in preparation
A staff member awaits the participants at the Media Village for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2023. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 is scheduled to kick off in Davos on Jan. 16. The meeting is themed "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Staff members have a meeting at the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2023. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 is scheduled to kick off in Davos on Jan. 16. The meeting is themed "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
People communicate with each other at the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2023. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 is scheduled to kick off in Davos on Jan. 16. The meeting is themed "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 is scheduled to kick off in Davos on Jan. 16. The meeting is themed "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 is scheduled to kick off in Davos on Jan. 16. The meeting is themed "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 is scheduled to kick off in Davos on Jan. 16. The meeting is themed "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
A participant takes a photo of people visiting the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2023. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 is scheduled to kick off in Davos on Jan. 16. The meeting is themed "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Infographics: Highlights of Special Address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2022 World Economic Forum Virtual Session
- Let sunshine of hope light up future of humanity: Xi
- Answers needed on how to beat pandemic, build post-COVID world: Xi
- China will present streamlined, safe, splendid Winter Games: Xi
- Xi stresses both ecological conservation and economic growth
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.