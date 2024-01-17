Chinese premier says technological achievements should not be means to contain other countries' development

Xinhua) 09:08, January 17, 2024

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Scientific and technological achievements should benefit all mankind, instead of being exploited as means to restrict and contain the development of other countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday.

The Chinese premier made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.

