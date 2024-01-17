Investing in China to bring huge returns, better future: Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a luncheon hosted by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and exchanges views with heads of multinational companies during the WEF Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Investing in China will bring huge returns and a better future, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024.

Li made the remarks while attending a luncheon hosted by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, and exchanging views with heads of multinational companies.

Multinational companies have been participants, witnesses, and beneficiaries of China's reform and opening up, Li said, adding that the long-term positive trend of China's economy will not change, and will provide more development opportunities for enterprises of all countries.

Under the current circumstances, Li pointed out that fragmented battles will only make it more difficult for the world economy to recover, stressing that China opposes all forms of camp division and confrontation, and will open its door wider to the outside world.

China welcomes foreign enterprises to invest and do business in the country, stands ready to seriously study and solve the difficulties and problems encountered by foreign-funded enterprises operating in China, ensures national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, and creates a stable, fair, and predictable business environment, Li noted.

Li said that he hopes everyone will continue to make good use of the opportunities brought by China's development and achieve better and greater development in China.

Leaders of 14 multinational companies, including Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, Intel, BASF, Volkswagen, and Siemens, attended the luncheon. They said that over the years, their investments in the Chinese market have achieved tremendous success, and they are full of confidence in China's economic development, and are willing to deepen cooperation with China, persist in developing in China, and contribute to China's development.

