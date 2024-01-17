Home>>
Chinese premier says fragmentation will make world economy more fragile
(Xinhua) 09:01, January 17, 2024
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Under the impact of global crises, if countries fragmentarily fight their own battles, the world economy will become more fragile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday.
The Chinese premier made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text: Speech by Chinese premier Li Qiang at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024
- Chinese premier says China always be staunch supporter of multilateralism
- WEF Annual meeting urges cooperation amid global economic uncertainty
- 54th WEF Annual Meeting to take place in Davos, Switzerland
- Commentary: Chinese premier travels to Europe to boost ties, globalization in 2024's first overseas trip
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.