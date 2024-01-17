Chinese premier says fragmentation will make world economy more fragile

Xinhua) 09:01, January 17, 2024

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Under the impact of global crises, if countries fragmentarily fight their own battles, the world economy will become more fragile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday.

The Chinese premier made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.

