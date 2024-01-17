Chinese premier says improving stability of global supply chains serves interests of all

Xinhua) 09:03, January 17, 2024

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Only by fully respecting the objective laws of the international industrial division of labor, and continuously improving the stability of the global industrial chains and supply chains can the common interests of all parties be truly met, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday.

The Chinese premier made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)