Chinese premier warns of deepening trust deficit

Xinhua) 09:05, January 17, 2024

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday warned of deepening trust deficit, saying the lack of trust is exacerbating the risks to global economic growth and peaceful development.

There are many cases in bilateral and multilateral relations where mutual trust is undermined by the willfulness of one side, Li made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.

