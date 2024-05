Friday, May 24, 2024

In pics: night life in Dalian, NE China

Xinhua) 16:45, May 24, 2024

Tourists enjoy a light show near a bridge in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Tourists visit Xinghai square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Artists perform at a restaurant in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)

Tourists visit a scenic area in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

