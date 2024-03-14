Dalian welcomes first international cruise ship since 2020

March 14, 2024

International tourists talk with locals in Dalian, Liaoning province, on Sunday. [Photo by Zhang Xiaomin/chinadaily.com.cn]

The international cruise ship "Zuiderdam" docked at the Dalian Port cruise terminal on Sunday morning, bringing visitors from around the world for a day of exploration in Dalian, Liaoning province.

It is the first large international cruise ship to visit a northern Chinese city since 2020. This visit is also a milestone for Dalian, which is establishing itself as a desirable international coastal tourism destination.

The "Zuiderdam" is part of the Holland America Cruise Line fleet. It brought 2,013 passengers and crew members from 47 countries and regions to Dalian for a day of activities before departing for its next destination, Tianjin.

In Dalian, the tourists were divided into groups to explore various routes, including sightseeing tours, home visits and leisurely shopping.

Twelve of them visited the home of a girl named Liang Qianshuo in Zhongshan district. She and two of her friends warmly welcomed the guests and spoke with them in English, providing a unique and personal experience of Chinese hospitality.

One American tourist, David Burke, expressed his surprise at the modernity of China, especially after the cruise ship's earlier stop in Shanghai. He mentioned that it was his first time visiting a Chinese family and was impressed by their comfortable living conditions.

He also expressed his joy at interacting with ordinary Chinese people and children and his hope for more such cultural exchanges in the future.

The tourists also got to ride a tram, visit the Tiger Beach Ocean Park, interact with local families, visit famous landmarks and explore several cultural venues and tourist attractions.

