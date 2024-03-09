Tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" held in Austria

Xinhua) 13:55, March 09, 2024

A guest tries his hands in coloring a Rabbit God figurine at a tourism promotional event for Beijing in Vienna, Austria, March 8, 2024. A tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

This photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows a slideshow of Dongsi Hutong Museum at a tourism promotional event for Beijing in Vienna, Austria. A tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Staff members display Rabbit God figurine and paper cutting work at a tourism promotional event for Beijing in Vienna, Austria, March 8, 2024. A tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

This photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows a photo exhibition at a tourism promotional event for Beijing in Vienna, Austria. A tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)