Tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" held in Austria
A guest tries his hands in coloring a Rabbit God figurine at a tourism promotional event for Beijing in Vienna, Austria, March 8, 2024. A tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)
This photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows a slideshow of Dongsi Hutong Museum at a tourism promotional event for Beijing in Vienna, Austria. A tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Staff members display Rabbit God figurine and paper cutting work at a tourism promotional event for Beijing in Vienna, Austria, March 8, 2024. A tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)
This photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows a photo exhibition at a tourism promotional event for Beijing in Vienna, Austria. A tourism promotional event themed "Hello Beijing" was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Photos
