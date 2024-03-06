ITB Berlin travel trade show kicks off

Xinhua) 13:58, March 06, 2024

Actors from China's Shaanxi Province perform Yangge, a traditional Chinese folk dance, at the booth of China during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A staff member (R) introduces the crafts of dough modelling to a visitor at the booth of China during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Actors from China's Shaanxi Province perform Yangge, a traditional Chinese folk dance, at the booth of China during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Actors from China's Shaanxi Province perform Yangge, a traditional Chinese folk dance, at the booth of China during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People communicate at the booth of Brazil during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Actors from China's Shaanxi Province perform waist drum dance at the booth of China during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Actors perform at the booth of the Philippines during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

This photo taken on March 5, 2024 shows the booth of Morocco during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People communicate at the booth of Tanzania during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

An artisan makes traditional Moroccan slippers at the booth of Morocco during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People walk past the booth of Saudi Arabia during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A staff member serves coffee at the booth of Ethiopia during the ITB Berlin travel trade show in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. The ITB Berlin travel trade show kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until March 7. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)