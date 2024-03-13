China Hospitality Association urges greater convenience for global travelers
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The China Hospitality Association on Tuesday released a proposal, urging the country's accommodation sector to provide more convenience for global travelers.
Related measures include aligning hotel services with global standards, expanding overseas booking options, and simplifying payment processes via international credit cards, according to the proposal.
The proposal also suggests offering telecommunications and catering services tailored for international visitors, as well as providing access to global TV channels.
China has recently taken steps to make mobile payments easier for visitors from abroad, such as guiding mobile payment platforms to raise their single transaction limit. Identity verification processes are also becoming simpler.
China's total inbound and outbound trips are expected to exceed 264 million this year, generating tourism revenue of 107 billion U.S. dollars, the China Tourism Academy said.
