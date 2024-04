We Are China

Tourists enjoy themselves in Dalian, NE China

Xinhua) 16:50, April 18, 2024

Tourists view cherry blossoms at Longwangtang cherry park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Tourists visit a museum featuring Chinese and western music cultures in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Tourists pose for a group photo with cherry blossoms at Longwangtang cherry park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A tourist feeds birds at Laohutan scenic area in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Tourists go sightseeing at a port in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Tourists watch birds on a yacht in Dalian bay, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Tourists watch birds at Laohutan scenic area in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Tourists visit a museum featuring Chinese and western music cultures in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

